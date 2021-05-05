Civil Rights & Social Justice
Chauvin Trial Juror Defends 2020 March On Washington Attendance

Derek Chauvin mugshot

Source: Minnesota Department of Corrections / Minnesota Department of Corrections

Brandon Mitchell, one of the jurors in the trial, has given interviews since Chauvin’s conviction and is now defending his attendance of the 2020 March on Washington amid criticism from those who are attempting to push it as an angle for an appeal. In recent days, a photo has surfaced of Mitchell at the historic March on Washington event last August with him wearing a t-shirt that read both “BLM” and “GET YOUR KNEE OFF OUR NECKS.”

Chauvin’s legal team is trying to use this and everything else that can to get a new trial but legal analysts have all said that it would be a long shot and that photo would not be enough for an appeal.

Chauvin Trial Juror Defends 2020 March On Washington Attendance

