CLOSE
Civil Rights & Social Justice
HomeCivil Rights & Social Justice

Lebron James Accused Of Inciting Violence By Senator

LeBron James Introduces Nike Lebron 12

Source: ChinaFotoPress / Getty

A U.S. senator has accused NBA Player Lebron James of “inciting violence” against a police officer after sharing a picture of the police officer who shot and killed 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant outside a home in Columbus, Ohio with the caption “you’re next.” Lebron has since deleted the post saying that his message was “being used to create more hate. This isn’t about one officer.  it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism.”

“I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY.”

Body cam footage shows the officers arriving to fight where Bryant appears to go after two women with a knife before one officer shoots her four times after repeatedly telling her to get down.

See story here

Trump Calls LeBron James ‘Dumb,’ Black Twitter Demolishes Him
40 photos
40 Iconic Images Of LeBron James As a Cleveland Cavalier
40 photos

 

 

Lebron James Accused Of Inciting Violence By Senator

Videos
Latest
Dr. Fauci Shares How Current Vaccines Fight Against…
 2 days ago
04.20.21
Mental Health Professionals Discuss The Importance Of Detaching…
 2 days ago
04.21.21
Jordan Brand Unveils Zion Williamson Signature Shoe, The…
 2 days ago
04.21.21
R. Kelly Associate Pleads To Guilty To Setting…
 2 days ago
04.21.21
Memorial Service For DMX Will Be Family &…
 3 days ago
04.20.21
‘School of Rock’ Clip Resurfaces Promoting Body Positivity…
 3 days ago
04.20.21
Judge Faith Addresses Divorce Rates During The Pandemic…
 3 days ago
04.19.21
Sherri Shepherd Shows Off Results From Her Keto…
 4 days ago
04.19.21
Like WHOA: Honoring The Life & Legacy Of…
 5 days ago
04.19.21
Hazel-E Suffers Serious Complications After Undergoing Plastic Surgery
 5 days ago
04.19.21
Remy Ma Shares Details Of Her Prison Stint…
 5 days ago
04.19.21
Tia Mowry-Hardrict Expands Her Anser Wellness Line To…
 5 days ago
04.19.21
HHW Gaming: This Looming Issue Has PS3 &…
 7 days ago
04.16.21
Savannah And Zhuri James Are Melanin Queens In…
 7 days ago
04.16.21
Photos
Close