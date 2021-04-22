Lebron James Accused Of Inciting Violence By Senator

A U.S. senator has accused NBA Player Lebron James of “inciting violence” against a police officer after sharing a picture of the police officer who shot and killed 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant outside a home in Columbus, Ohio with the caption “you’re next.” Lebron has since deleted the post saying that his message was “being used to create more hate. This isn’t about one officer. it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism.” “I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY.”

Body cam footage shows the officers arriving to fight where Bryant appears to go after two women with a knife before one officer shoots her four times after repeatedly telling her to get down. where Bryant appears to go after two women with a knife before one officer shoots her four times after repeatedly telling her to get down.

