CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Serena Williams Gives Us Face In the First Look Of The Gucci Beloved Campaign

"The Game Changers" New York Premiere

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty

Tennis champ, designer, and philanthropist Serena Williams has been spending her off time behind the camera. When she’s not shooting her Stuart Weitzman campaigns, she’s modeling for her fashion brand, Serena. Today she took to Instagram to give us a first look at the campaign dedicated to the Gucci Beloved collection.

 

The campaign includes a handful of celebrities shot by Harmony Korine. On Gucci’s Instagram page, they rolled out stars like James Corden, Harry Styles, and Awkwafina. While the direction of the campaign is unclear, it was a treat to see her take part of the project. Gucci has been teasing the launch of something special with captions like, “It’s almost airtime. Stay tuned.” 

Serena looks stunning in a red and white floral ensemble, likely made by Gucci. With light makeup and her thick honey blonde curls falling loosely over her shoulder, the married mother to Olympia Ohanian Jr. gave an effortless smize that Tyra Banks would be proud of. She’s giving face, baby!

Serena Williams as a spokesmodel for high-fashion brands is the type of representation we’ve longed for. Gone are the days of size 0 models dominating campaigns. Society deserves to see real bodies with darker complexions represented in media. Who better than our number one athlete? What do you think? Did Serena Williams show out in the first look of Gucci Beloved’s campaign?

 

DON’T MISS…

Serena Williams And Olympia’s Latest Stuart Weitzman Campaign Is Giving Us The Feels

Serena Williams Shut It Down In Her Asymmetrical Nike Cat Suit Inspired By Florence Joyner

Serena Williams is Donating 100% Net Proceeds From Her Latest Jewelry Collection ‘Unstoppable’ To Black Owned Businesses

Serena Williams Gives Us Face In the First Look Of The Gucci Beloved Campaign  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Posing Heroes, 'A Dog Day Afternoon' Benefiting A Wish For Animals - Portraits
Death Row Records Turns 30
 3 hours ago
03.31.21
Michael Strahan Book Signing For 'Wake Up Happy: The Dream Big, Win Big Guide To Transforming Your Life'
Michael Strahan Fixed His Signature Tooth Gap –…
 4 hours ago
03.31.21
Ghostface Killah Reminisces On Finding MF DOOM’s Beat…
 21 hours ago
03.31.21
Saweetie Has A Makeup Collection In The Works…
 21 hours ago
03.31.21
Serena Williams Gives Us Face In the First…
 23 hours ago
03.31.21
90th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet
Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards To Honor…
 1 day ago
03.30.21
Dwayne Johnson Reveals When Black Adam Will Arrive…
 2 days ago
03.30.21
Here’s What We Loved About The 2021 NAACP…
 2 days ago
03.29.21
Lil Nas X
Nick Young Calls Out Lil Nas X For…
 2 days ago
03.29.21
Godzilla vs Kong
‘Nobody’ Wins At The Box Office While ‘Godzilla…
 2 days ago
03.29.21
Clara Lionel Foundations Diamond Ball
Charlamagne Thinks Rihanna Would Win In A ‘Verzuz’…
 2 days ago
03.29.21
Redemption, Race, and Replacements: The Falcon and the…
 3 days ago
03.29.21
Fashion Nova Teams Up With Lauren London To…
 4 days ago
03.29.21
Chloe Bailey Obliterates The Walk Challenge
 4 days ago
03.29.21
Photos
Close