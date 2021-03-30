Chauvin Trial: Prosecutors Show Video , Defense Claims Drug OD

One of the highest-profile court cases in years continues on Tuesday in Minneapolis with the murder trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin. On the first day, prosecutors showed the now-viral video of Chauvin kneeling on the neck of George Floyd as he lay on the pavement, and called witnesses including the 911 dispatcher who took the initial call.

The defense argued that Floyd died not from a neck injury but from a drug overdose and that Chauvin used ‘necessary’ force in restraining Floyd. Chauvin is facing two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter. The trial, which is being televised and livestreamed, is expected to last anywhere from two to four weeks.

Did you watch any of the trial live? What are your thoughts after the first day of testimony?

