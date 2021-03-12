CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hot Spot: Sheryl Underwood Politely Gathers Sharon Osbourne For Race Comments On ‘The Talk’ [VIDEO]

Netflix is shaking things up and this may leave some of its viewers upset.  The streaming service is cracking down on people who share passwords with others.  In other news, Sheryl Underwood had to politely gather her friend Sharon Osborne on ‘The Talk’.  Sharon Osborne publically supported British broadcaster, Piers Morgan’s remarks about Meghan Markle which led people to call her a racist.  So of course Sheryl had to break it down for her.  Listen to the Hot Spot to hear how it went down.

 

[caption id="attachment_3308942" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: STEVE PARSONS/ Ben Stansall – PA Images/ DOMINIC LIPINSKI / Getty[/caption] Meghan Markle has impeccable style. It's simple, elegant and at times flamboyant — the perfect personification of who she is on the inside, fabulous and composed. Since the onset of her relationship with Prince Harry, which first made headlines back in 2016, Markle has displayed effortless grace and reserved glam as navigated the royal kingdom and behind-the-scenes drama recently exposed in a tell-all interview with Oprah. Markle sat down with the media titan to discuss her and Prince Harry's exit from the royal family. Like other notable royal moments, Markle stayed true to her sartorial style and donned a $4,700 Armani dress with lotus flower embroidery detail that is symbolic of Markle's newfound freedom from the horrors she faced at the hands of the British establishment. As reported by Town & Country, the lotus flower represents "purity, enlightenment, self-regeneration and rebirth." The Duchess Of Sussex puts detail into everything she wears. From her trendsetting Wedding dress to presidential dinners, she always wears her heart on her sleeve. Get into her most iconic dresses, below: SEE ALSO: What's Trending!? Our Reaction To Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Interview With Oprah [WATCH]

