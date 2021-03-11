CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Stacey Dash Says She Was An Angry Black Woman And Is Now Apologizing For Past Remarks

Stacey Dash has turned over a new leaf. Now, the actress who has fallen from grace in the last four years for her support of Donald Trump and other ring-winged ideologies has shared that she is no longer that person. In fact, Dash claims that it was her anger that allowed her to express some of the controversial and problematic viewpoints she did on Fox News back in 2016. Like, wondering why there was a need for Black History Month. Or agreeing with Trump’s assessment that there were “very fine people” on both sides after the Charlottesville murders.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Dash was finally fired from the show when she said on air that Barack Obama “didn’t give a sh*t about terrorism.”

But now, she’s ready to put all of that in the past.

Recently, in an interview with The Daily Mail TvDash shared that she is a new woman these days.

“I’ve lived my life being angry. Which was what I was on Fox News. I was the angry, conservative Black woman. And at that time in my life, it was who I was. And I realized in 2016 that anger is unsustainable. And it will destroy you. What people don’t know is I made a lot of mistakes because of the anger.”

Dash said there was a big fall in 2016 that marked a turning point in her life. She didn’t expound on what that moment was but she said she will go into further detail in upcoming projects.

Dash said the January 6th riots on The Capitol marked her complete disassociation from Trump and politics.

“Being a supporter of Trump has put me in some kind of box that I do not belong in. I don’t hate anyone. I don’t know where that comes from. He’s not the president. So I’m going to give the president that we have right now a chance.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Dash also shared that she’d like to apologize to anyone who felt judged by her words in the past.

You can watch Dash’s full interview in the video below.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

RELATED NEWS:

Stacey Dash Announces Split From Husband No. 4

It’s Time For Our Leaders To Make Good On Their Promises To Black People

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Who Once Called Black People ‘Slaves’ To Democrats, Champions Transphobia

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Stacey Dash Says She Was An Angry Black Woman And Is Now Apologizing For Past Remarks  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Stephen A. Smith Is Working On A HBCU…
 24 hours ago
03.11.21
All Hail: CBS Renews ‘The Equalizer’ For A…
 24 hours ago
03.11.21
Lena Waithe Announces Music Label, Hillman Grad Records…
 1 day ago
03.11.21
Officers Who Did The Electric Slide At BLM…
 2 days ago
03.10.21
The Notorious B.I.G.’s 10 Best Freestyles & Guest…
 2 days ago
03.10.21
Teyana Taylor Gave Birth To The Same Beautiful…
 2 days ago
03.10.21
Total Of 14 People Accuse T.I. & Tiny…
 2 days ago
03.10.21
Janelle Monae Gives Us Chills In Her Icy…
 3 days ago
03.08.21
Poet Amanda Gorman Shares Details Of Chilling Encounter…
 3 days ago
03.09.21
Gladys Knight Performing at Manchester O2 Apollo
Gladys Knight Delivers Soul-Stirring National Anthem
 3 days ago
03.08.21
Eddie Murphy at arrivals for Wall Street...
‘Coming 2 America’ Drops One Day Early
 6 days ago
03.05.21
Kevin Hart At FX premier
Netflix, Obamas’ Higher Ground to Release Kevin Hart’s…
 6 days ago
03.05.21
2019 British Academy Britannia Awards presented by American Airlines and Jaguar Land Rover - Arrivals
Black Panther 2 Director Ryan Coogler Has ‘Really…
 1 week ago
03.04.21
6 Dr. Seuss Books No Longer Published Due…
 1 week ago
03.03.21
Photos
Close