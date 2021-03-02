CLOSE
Civil Rights & Social Justice
Vernon Jordan, Civil Rights Icon And Former Clinton Adviser, Dies At 85

Civil rights leader and close advisor to former President Bill Clinton, Vernon Jordan has died at the age of 85. He was a Washington insider and corporate influencer who worked with presidents from Lyndon Johnson to Barack Obama. He worked with both Republican and Democrat Presidents. He was the former president of the National Urban League.

Studied law at Howard University. He was the Field Director for the NAACP and served as a director of the Southern Regional Council for the Voter Education Project.

In a statement Bill Clinton said in part, he never gave up on his friends or his country.

