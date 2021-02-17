Dwayne Johnson Still Considering Future Presidential Bid

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is considering a run at president in the future. The former pro-wrestler/actor spoke on the possibility during an interview about his new sitcom, “Young Rock.” Johnson says “if that’s what the people wanted,” he would give a presidential run a go. As the topic came up more and more, over a year ago, Johnson decided to think about how he would respond to the questions surrounding his political future.

“I didn’t want to be flippant — ‘We’ll have three days off for a weekend! No taxes!” said Johnson. “If it is a very real, overwhelming, positive, strong, ‘We want you to run for president,’ and if I felt that I can step up to the plate and become a tremendous leader for our country and make a real difference and make a change, I would do it.”

Do you think Dwayne Johnson would make a good president one day?

See story here