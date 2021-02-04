Politician Stacey Abrams has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize. Lars Halbrekken, a member of Norway’s parliament, stated, “Abrams’ work follows in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s footsteps in the fight for equality before the law and for civil rights. Abrams’ efforts to complete King’s work are crucial if the United States of America shall succeed in its effort to create fraternity between all its peoples and a peaceful and just society.”

The Norwegian Nobel Committee chooses the prize winner. The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced in October.

Do you think Stacey’s nomination is well deserved?

See story here