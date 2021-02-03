Minneapolis Cops Ordered To Leave Body Cams On At All Times

In their continuing efforts to clamp down on inappropriate police behavior, Minneapolis city officials on Tuesday announced a new mandate that requires officers to keep their body cams turned on at all times — even when they’re just having conversations with other officers.

The policy, revealed by Mayor Jacob Frey, comes nearly nine months after George Floyd died on a Minneapolis street as a police officer kneeled on his neck — and four years after a study revealed Minneapolis cops turn on their body cameras only 65 percent of the time they’re on duty.

“Strengthening accountability and increasing transparency have been cornerstones of our community safety work,” Frey says. “This update helps leadership provide a more complete and accurate picture during and after incidents, and puts officers in a better position to hold each other accountable.”

Should officers even have access to the off switch on their body cams?

