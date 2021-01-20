Mary J. Blige And Alicia Keys Join Forces In Powerful Police Brutality PSA

Mary J. Blige and Alicia Keys were among the many entertainers who came together for a powerful PSA about police brutality. The three-minute video was posted on social media by “NowThisNews” and was titled, “17 Ways Black People Are Killed in America” spotlighting Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain, Botham Jean among others who have died at the hands of police.

Asian Doll, Ty Dolla $ign, Summer Walker, and T.I. spoke on the lives of Dominique Clayton, Jeremy McDole, and Ronell Foster. According to “NowThisNews,” more than 1,000 people died at the hands of police violence in 2020.

What is your idea for diminishing police violence?

