CLOSE
Civil Rights & Social Justice
HomeCivil Rights & Social Justice

What??? No Charges Filed In Jacob Blake Shooting

Jacob Blake and family

Source: From Ben Crump/Twitter / Ben Crump/Twitter

Wisconsin prosecutors on Tuesday announced they’ve decided against charging the Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake last summer. Blake, 29, was left paralyzed after he was shot in the back seven times by Officer Rusten Sheskey, who opened fire when Blake leaned into his SUV. Blake’s three children, who were in the backseat, witnessed the incident. Sheskey has maintained that Blake was reaching for a knife.

In making the announcement, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley didn’t offer his reasons for not charging the 31-year-old officer. However, he said he’d informed Blake of his decision prior to making the announcement.

Do believe Sheskey was following police procedure? Would Sheskey have opened fire if Blake was white?

See story here

 

What??? No Charges Filed In Jacob Blake Shooting

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
The First Trailer Regina King’s Directorial Debut ‘One…
 15 hours ago
01.06.21
Pharrell, KAWS Virgil Abloh Discuss Fashion & Culture…
 1 day ago
01.05.21
Missy Elliott Shares Fun Fact On Twitter That…
 1 day ago
01.05.21
'Power' Season 3 New York Premiere
50 Cent Releases “Part Of The Game” Music…
 1 day ago
01.05.21
Teyana Taylor Leaves Music & Welcomes Newest Venture…
 1 day ago
01.05.21
Hey Twins!: Beyoncé Gives Rare Glimpse of Twins…
 1 day ago
01.05.21
Guess Who: Yara Shahidi Teases Grown-Ish Season 4…
 2 days ago
01.05.21
Kim Hill Reacts To will.i.am Wondering Why Black…
 2 days ago
01.05.21
VP Elect Kamala Harris Encourages Everyone To ‘Trust…
 2 days ago
01.04.21
After Near Divorce, Ne-Yo Re-Proposes To His Wife,…
 2 days ago
01.04.21
Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Are Basically Separated,…
 2 days ago
01.04.21
Skillz Drops “The 2020 Rap Up”, Good Riddance…
 4 days ago
01.04.21
Trump Supporting Struggle Rapper Banned From JetBlue For…
 1 week ago
12.29.20
Utah Freshman Running Back Ty Jordan Dead At…
 1 week ago
12.29.20
Photos
Close