What??? No Charges Filed In Jacob Blake Shooting

Wisconsin prosecutors on Tuesday announced they’ve decided against charging the Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake last summer. Blake, 29, was left paralyzed after he was shot in the back seven times by Officer Rusten Sheskey, who opened fire when Blake leaned into his SUV. Blake’s three children, who were in the backseat, witnessed the incident. Sheskey has maintained that Blake was reaching for a knife.

In making the announcement, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley didn’t offer his reasons for not charging the 31-year-old officer. However, he said he’d informed Blake of his decision prior to making the announcement.

Do believe Sheskey was following police procedure? Would Sheskey have opened fire if Blake was white?

See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: