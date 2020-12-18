CLOSE
Is Rihanna Expanding Her Savage x Fenty Empire To Include Activewear?

Savage X Fenty Fall/Winter 2018 - Backstage & Sponsors

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Expansion may be on the horizon for the Fenty empire. Word on the street is Rihanna is on the hunt for someone to invest into her new venture, a Savage x Fenty Activewear brand.

According to WWD, Rihanna is in talks with multinational investment bank and financial services company Goldman Sachs to raise money in efforts to launch an activewear brand under the Fenty franchise. Reports say she is looking to secure upward of 100 million dollars to get the collection started. Because the Fenty brand holds so much weight, I’m sure investors find this business venture profitable and very appealing. Still, Rihanna will be in competition with the tons of activewear lines that are no dominating the fitness and athleisure industry.

One of her biggest competitors will be Beyonce’s Ivy Park collection with Adidas. Honestly speaking, I think competition is the least of Rihanna’s worries. She has dominated in just about every industry she’s come into contact with. Just yesterday, the singer, philanthropist, fashion designer, and beauty mogul posted a video of her doing a set up and walk through for her latest skin care launch in Sephora stores.

The amount of dedication Rihanna pours into her businesses is admirable. She has used her platform to position herself as a size-inclusive, shade-inclusive brand that can represent every type of person. Just this year, she introduced a Savage x Fenty men’s collection so the boys can feel sexy too. She has taken the term HBIC to another level!

Activewear is cool, but I’d love a more affordable version of Rihanna’s luxury clothing line. She has an amazing eye when it comes to fashion, and a financially accessible clothing line would set her over the top. What do you think? Would you shop Savage X Fenty Activewear?

Is Rihanna Expanding Her Savage x Fenty Empire To Include Activewear?  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

