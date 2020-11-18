CLOSE
Stores Brace for more COVID-Related Shortages

Walmart

Source: Walmart / Walmart

Get ready for another toilet paper shortage. Walmart officials say several of their stores around the country have been overwhelmed by shoppers who are stocking up in anticipation of another shutdown. “It really does have everything to do with what’s happening with COVID cases in any particular community,” says CEO Doug McMillon. “I was in stores last week, and I saw variance from one state to the other, one location to the other. It just depends on how people are feeling in that moment.”

Some grocery chains – like Kroger, Publix and Wegmans – have already brought back purchasing limits on such products as toilet paper, disinfecting cleaners and hand sanitizer.

Do shortages occur only because people are expecting a shortage? Have you stocked up on anything?

See story here

Photos
