Nicole Young is not letting up. Dr. Dre’s ex-wife is now going a further mile to see what she can find on her ex-husband. According to TMZ, she’s demanding to know if the hip-hop mogul fathered other children outside of their marriage. Eva breaks down how this could give Young more spousal support.

Eva Longoria is under fire for her comments made disregarding black women and their votes in this upcoming election.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Nicole Young Wants To Know If Dr. Dre Fathered Kids Outside Their Marriage [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com