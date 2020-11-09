Hot Spot: People Call Out Van Jones For Mistaking Mary J. Blige Song For Beyonce’ [WATCH]

After commentating on the election for four days straight, Van Jones couldn’t hold his emotions back. After Biden’s victory, the CNN host spoke about how he felt about the chosen president-elect. He remembered George Floyd and spoke about black lives in the current state of the country.

Things went left for him when he mentioned that vice president-elect Kamala Harris walked out to a Beyonce’ song when in actuality it was a Mary J. Blige song.

