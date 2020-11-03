CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Here Is Angela Rye’s Message To You On Election Day [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The truth bringer and political analyst Angela Rye joins the show to discuss all things about today’s Election Day. Rye shares her prediction of the day and shares what people should expect after this election season.

If you’re interested in watching the election in real-time, she says that she will be covering the numbers with a seven-hour live stream with The Shade Room and BET today.

If you experience any polling problems please call 866-687-8683.

 

