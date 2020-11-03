CLOSE
Civil Rights & Social Justice
Breonna Taylor Memorial Moving To An African American Museum

The memorial in honor of Breonna Taylor will be moved from Jefferson Square Park, where it’s been for months, will be moved to the Kentucky African American Museum. “The material needs a protected space with winter coming,” said Shameka Parrish-Wright, co-chair of the Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression.

Roots 101 African American Museum founder Lamont Collins said the memorial space will be upstairs in a room overlooking the Ohio River, honoring victims of police brutality and people who died protesting. The Roots 101 African-American Museum is located at 819 West Main St. in downtown Louisville’s Museum Row. There hasn’t been a timeline released for the move.

Do you think this is a good way to honor the life of Breonna Taylor? What other ways do you think Breonna Taylor could be remembered?

