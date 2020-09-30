CLOSE
Uncle Luke Surprised As Wife Files For Divorce

After 12 years of marriage, 2 Live Crew’s Uncle Luke’s wife, Kristin Thompson, has surprised him with a divorce. According to Page Six, Uncle Luke claims that he never saw it coming. In a statement, Uncle Luke said, It’s mind-boggling, hurtful, and a total surprise. I never intended to get married to get divorced. That’s not in my DNA nor my family’s history. I believe in the sacred vows, for better or worse, but I have to respect her decision.

He also said, Under no circumstances was there any infidelities nor verbal or physical abuse by me. I am now trying to make peace with her decision as best as I can. It will take time. The most important focus for me now is our son and being the best parent, I can in this situation.

Have you ever been blind-sided by your spouse filing for divorce? What about a surprise breakup by your boo?

