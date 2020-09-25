CLOSE
Civil Rights & Social Justice
HomeCivil Rights & Social Justice

Stevie Wonder Speaks On Breonna Taylor Decision

Stevie Wonder

Source: The Theater At MGM National Harbor / MGM National Harbor

Stevie Wonder is speaking up about the importance of getting out to vote this November. The musical genius posed questions about the current social issues such as the lack of justice for Breonna Taylor, the upcoming election, and the adjustment to life’s new rhythm. Stevie urged people to get out and vote, expressing that mail-in voting has always been safe. He listed a number of truths, including that people “have come into the black community and co-opted the cause and incited violence.”

The seven-minute message included moments when Stevie seems to tear up at the thought of young men and women dying at the hands of police violence as well as his mention of the death of Ruth Bader Ginsberg. “We must vote justice in and injustice out!” said Stevie, he ended saying that the “Universe is watching and so is Ruth Bader Ginsberg,” he urged not to leave things to fate and that we must speak up and let our voices be heard.

What do you think is the most important issue that we’re currently dealing with?

See story here

Stevie Wonder Speaks On Breonna Taylor Decision

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and First Lady Test…
 1 hour ago
09.25.20
Missy Elliott Is Back To Her Signature Short…
 19 hours ago
09.25.20
Meet The 3 Natural Hair Beauties From Da…
 20 hours ago
09.25.20
Talk Slow: Dapper Dan Details How Luxury Eventually…
 20 hours ago
09.25.20
Sunken Rapper Kanye West Vows To Give Back…
 21 hours ago
09.25.20
LeBron James Vows To Continue The Fight For…
 21 hours ago
09.25.20
Sour Milk Karen Who Threw A Glass Bottle…
 2 days ago
09.24.20
Well That Was Fast: ‘Power Book II: Ghost’…
 2 days ago
09.24.20
Dr. Dre’s Soon To Be Ex-Wife Accused Of…
 2 days ago
09.24.20
SNIPES & Puma Team Up To Convert Stores…
 3 days ago
09.23.20
Michael Jordan Launches Nascar Team, Signs Bubba Wallace…
 3 days ago
09.23.20
Kanye West Responds To Ma$e After He Was…
 3 days ago
09.23.20
PC Unit Piper: R. Kelly Attacker Moved To…
 3 days ago
09.23.20
Taraji P. Henson Looking Better Than Mumbo Sauce…
 3 days ago
09.22.20
Photos
Close