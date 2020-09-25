Stevie Wonder Speaks On Breonna Taylor Decision

Stevie Wonder is speaking up about the importance of getting out to vote this November. The musical genius posed questions about the current social issues such as the lack of justice for Breonna Taylor, the upcoming election, and the adjustment to life’s new rhythm. Stevie urged people to get out and vote, expressing that mail-in voting has always been safe. He listed a number of truths, including that people “have come into the black community and co-opted the cause and incited violence.”

The seven-minute message included moments when Stevie seems to tear up at the thought of young men and women dying at the hands of police violence as well as his mention of the death of Ruth Bader Ginsberg. “We must vote justice in and injustice out!” said Stevie, he ended saying that the “Universe is watching and so is Ruth Bader Ginsberg,” he urged not to leave things to fate and that we must speak up and let our voices be heard.

What do you think is the most important issue that we’re currently dealing with?

