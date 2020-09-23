CLOSE
Civil Rights & Social Justice
Michelle Obama Talks Ruth Bader Ginsburg With Jennifer Lopez

During Michelle Obama’s star-studded voter registration day takeover on social media, the former first lady spoke with Jennifer Lopez and the two women shared their experiences with Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Obama told about the time she and Barack had dinner with Ginsburg and her husband. “I have always been moved by her story of how she had a family, raised a family, then went back to law school, and faced a level of discrimination.” 

Jennifer Lopez detailed her own exchange about Ginsburg saying she received marriage advice from the Supreme Court Justice, she didn’t reveal exactly what Ruth had said but Ginsburg told NPR last year that she had told J. Lo that sometimes it helps to “be a little deaf” in a marriage.

Lopez shared a photo of Ginsburg on Instagram following her death and Michelle Obama called Ruth Bader Ginsburg, “an amazing force of a woman.”

Even though some people argue that Ginsburg’s seat shouldn’t be filled until after the election, and Ruth herself hoped that it wouldn’t be, the president says he will name her predecessor this weekend, what do you think? Should the seat be filled immediately or postponed?

