Yara Shahidi Signs Deal With ABC Studios Starting Her Own Production Company

Grown-ish star, Yara Shahidi is creating her own lane.

The executive producer is creating a production company with her mother Keri Shahidi, under an overall signed deal with ABC Studios.

The mother-daughter duo’s company, 7th Sun “will develop and produce scripted and alternative television projects for cable, streaming, and broadcast.”

She told Variety, “I’m thrilled to be partnering with my home family, ABC Studios, in this exciting next chapter, alongside my family,” Yara said. “It’s exciting to add our production company to the roster of my peers and mentors who are also actively committed to sharing meaningful stories.”

7th Sun’s mission is “to pursue projects that touch upon themes of history, heritage, culture, and joy” while continuing to shed light on underrepresented voices.

ABC Studios President Jonnie Davis shared that they are proud to have Yara apart of the studio and are excited to expand their relationship.

Kenya Barris, creator of black-ish and grown-ish called the 20-year-old actress a force.

“She is insanely talented, unreasonably smart and hardworking beyond compare,” said Barris. “I’ve called her ‘McMogul’ for years and seeing all that she has accomplished should come as no surprise to anyone that knows her. This deal is just the beginning for Yara, and I’m excited to see where she takes this next chapter and the storyteller she becomes.”

