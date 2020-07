The world is mourning the loss of Congressman John Lewis , a central figure in the Civil Rights movement, after losing a 7-month battle with pancreatic cancer on Friday. Rep. Lewis represented Georgia’s 5th Congressional District for 17 terms and marched several times with Dr. martin Luther King for civil rights in America.

Lewis was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer back in December of 2019. Nancy Pelosi referred to Lewis as the “Conscience of the Congress.”

See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: