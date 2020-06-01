CLOSE
No Cap Graduation Celebration

Hey 2020 Graduate, Congratulations!

 

Graduating from High School or College is a HUGE accomplishment & 99.3/105.7 KISS FM does not want to miss the opportunity to celebrate YOU!

June 1st-7th, we are partying with the Class of 2020 for our NO CAP Graduation Celebration Presented by: Afroeconomics Powered By JB Bryan Financial Group, Richmond Behavioral Health Authority & The Virginia Barber School!

Listen all week to hear graduation shout outs from your peers, parents, community leaders & shhhhhh, possibly celebrities!  If you want to give a shout out, click here!

We’re not done yet!

Friday, June 5th from 10p-12a, we are doin’ it for the parents with the OFFICIAL GRADUATION MIX!

Tune in & turn us up on the radio, our app or Alexa!

Whew….we STILL are not done!

 

Join us Saturday, June 6th at 3 P.M. EST for the DEAR CLASS of 2020 Commencement Address from Barack and Michelle Obama!

 

