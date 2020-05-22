CLOSE
Nile Rodgers: Diana Ross Didn’t Know ‘I’m Coming Out’ Was ‘A Gay Thing’

Nile Rodgers recently opened up about producing for the legendary Diana Ross. Nile, one half of the disco duo Chic, says it was their “first time producing for a star…rather THE star.” As Diana was coming off the success of the disco era, she wanted to turn her career “Upside Down” which was the first single off her hit album, Diana.

Rogers says after hearing Ross’ life story and visiting a Manhattan transgender club that was full of Diana look-a-likes, he got the idea for a song called, “I’m Coming Out.” “But she didn’t understand that that was a gay thing, that that was a person saying, ‘I’m coming out of the closet,’ ” said Rodgers. It wasn’t until Diana played the song for WBLS DJ Frankie Crocker that she would realize that it had a gay undertone that he thought would single that Ross was gay.

Rodgers convinced Ross otherwise, painting it as her “coming to the stage” song much like the President’s “Hail To The Chief.” When did you realize “I’m Coming Out” was a song honoring the LGBTQ community? What is your favorite Diana Ross song?

Nile Rodgers: Diana Ross Didn’t Know ‘I’m Coming Out’ Was ‘A Gay Thing’

