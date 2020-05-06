Protesters Rally In Richmond To Re-Open Virginia

Protesters against Governor Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order are gathering in Richmond today. Northam announced that phase one of reopening Virginia after the Coronavirus pandemic will begin late next week. However, some protesters want the state to open now and not wait until next week.

ReOpen Virginia and organizations like it in other states are supportive of re-opening the economy and suspending stay-at-home orders. The rally begins on West Broad Street at 1:00 this afternoon.

A protest last month around Capitol Square included cars and walkers.

