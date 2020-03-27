RVA To Go: Your Guide To Local Take Out & Delivery During The Coronavirus

Richmond Restaurants and Bars May Be Closed, But These Places Still Offer Take-Out and Delivery

Don’t worry, you won’t have to exclusively cook at home for the foreseeable future in Richmond. Even though Virginia Gov. Northam has shut down all restaurants and bars, there are still plenty of take-out and delivery options to be had in these RVA Streets!

The following list (mostly credited to the Richmond Times-Dispatch) will continue to be updated as time progresses, but for now, here are all the Richmond area restaurants we’ve seen that are still open for take-out, delivery or some combination of the two.

Note: This list is mostly credited to RTD’s running list. If you would like to add a restaurant to this list please email the name of the business and what they are offering to jsnead@radio-one.com and/or kpeifer@richmond.com.

(The following list is broken down by locality)

City of Richmond Local Delivery

821 Cafe – Full menu available for takeout or delivery from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Abuelita’s – Take out/ Curb side/Deliver within 10mi.

Aladdin Express – Full menu for takeout or delivery.

Assante’s Pizza – Full menu, limited hours for delivery and curbside pickup.

Bamboo Cafe – Modified menu for takeout and delivery. Daily, noon to 7 p.m.

Barrio Taqueria + Tequila – Carry-out and delivery, noon to 7 p.m.

Beauvine Burger Concept – Full menu for carryout, curbside and delivery

Belmont Pizzeria – Full menu available takeout with curbside pickup and delivery. Credit only. No cash.

Benny Ventano’s – Full menu for takeout and third-party delivery (UberEats, Chop Chop, DoorDash).

Boka Grill – pickup, curbside pickup, online ordering and delivery.

Bookbinder’s – Limited menu for carryout and delivery via Grubhub.

Bottoms Up Pizza – Takeout and delivery.

Boulevard Burger & Brew – Full menu available for takeout and delivery during lunch hours and from 5 to 9 p.m.

Brooks Diner – Takeout or third party delivery.

Burger Bach – all locations except Carytown which is temporarily closed – Full menu available for curbside pickup or delivery

Buz and Ned’s locations – Regular menu available for carryout and limited delivery.

Carytown Burgers & Fries – Full menu for carryout or delivery. Both locations

Carytown Gyro – Full menu and regular hours for carryout or delivery

Cask Cafe – Limited hours available for carryout and delivery.

Cobra Cabana – Full menu for takeout and delivery

Conch Republic – Regular menu available for carryout and limited delivery, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Curbside Cafe – Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery

Deep Run Roadhouse –both locations – Full menu available for takeout and delivery.

Fat Dragon – Full menu available for takeout and delivery during lunch hours and from 5 to 9 p.m.

Fatty Smokes: A Barbecue Joint – Full menu available for takeout and delivery during lunch hours and from 5 to 9 p.m.

Foo Dog – – Full menu available for takeout and delivery from 4 to 9 p.m.

Franco’s Italian Restaurant at 9010 Staples Mill Rd. Henrico, VA 23228 – Open 11- 9(call) M-Sat and 11:30-9 (call) Sunday.

Fresh Wok Restaurant – Carry Out and Delivery

Garnett’s Cafe – Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery. Daily, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Greek on Cary – Takeout and delivery

Hop Craft Pizza – Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery.

Hot Chick: A Fried Chicken Story – Limited menu and hours for takeout and delivery. Tuesday through Sunday,

Izzy’s Kitchen – Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery.

La Bodega – Takeout and third-party delivery.

Legends Grille – Order online for pick-up. Delivering on UberEats and DoorDash.

Liberty Public House – Full menu for pick-up or delivery

Liquid Café – – Full menu available for carryout and delivery.

Love Shack – Full menu for takeout and delivery

Maldini’s – Full menu and a special menu for takeout and delivery.

Maple Bourbon – Takeout and third-party delivery.

Margaritas Cantina – – Takeout and third-party delivery.

Mary Angela’s – Full menu for takeout and delivery.

McCormack’s Whisky – Limited menu available for takeout, curbside pick up and limited delivery area. Daily, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Miyabi Sushi – Full menu available for delivery. No pick up options. 804-225-0125

Mom’s Siam – both locations – – Full menu for pick-up or delivery

My Noodle and Bar – Full menu for pick-up or delivery

Nama – Regular menu available for carryout, curbside delivery and delivery

New York Deli in Carytown – Full menu for takeout, curbside pickup and delivery Daily, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

North End Juice Co. – Full menu for takeout and delivery in Museum District (Midlothian is closed. Gelato is take-out only)

Oak and Apple – carryout, curbside pickup, and delivery.

Osaka – – Full menu available for takeout and delivery during lunch hours and from 5 to 9 p.m.

Patrick Henry Pub – Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery.

Peter Chang China Cafe – both locations – Full menu for takeout and delivery

Pho 95 Hai Ky Mi Gia – Order online for pick-up or delivery

Piccola Italy – Full menu for takeout and delivery

Pita Pit – Full menu for takeout and delivery

Pizza & Beer of Richmond – Full menu available for takeout and delivery during lunch hours and from 5 to 9 p.m.

Postbellum – Carryout, curbside pickup or delivery. 3 to 10 p.m. Daily special with 25% going to staff.

Root Stock Provisions – Regular menu available for carryout, curbside delivery and delivery. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sally Bells Kitchen – Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery.

Sam Miller’s Restaurant & Venue – Takeout and third-party delivery.

Sen Organic Small Plate – Takeout and delivery within 2 miles radius. Daily, noon to 8 p.m. Bonus: REE Organic, House-made Hands sanitizer with every purchase.

Soul Taco – both locations – – Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery.

Station 2 – Regular menu available for carryout, curbside delivery and delivery.

Stella’s – Limited hours for takeout and delivery

Sticky Rice – Full menu available for carryout and delivery

Switch – Limited hours for takeout and delivery

Tarrant’s Cafe – Special menu for takeout or delivery (at sister restaurant Bar Solita, due to their kitchen set up). Daily. And bonus, you can buy a roll of TP for $1.

The Camel – Full menu for takeout and delivery, 3 to 10 p.m.

The Daily Kitchen & Bar Carry-out and some delivery, noon to 7 p.m.

The Hill Cafe Carry-out and some delivery, noon to 7 p.m.

The Pit and The Peel – Carytown location open carryout, curbside and delivery. Other locations closed.

The Savory Grain – Takeout and delivery.

Union Market – market portion open for at a time; restaurant noon to p.m. for takeout and delivery

Uptown Alley – Special menu for takeout and delivery

urban Farmhouse – Limited menu for carryout, curbside and delivery

Wong Gonzalez – Full menu available for takeout and delivery during lunch hours and from 5 to 9 p.m.

City of Richmond Local Takeout / Curbside Pickup:

150 North Restaurant & Lounge – Curbside & Take Out on the Full Menu- Tuesday-Sunday 5-9

Africanne on Main- Carry Out

Alewife – Special menu available for takeout.

Azzurro at the River Road Shopping Center (6221 River Road) is open for curbside take-out Tuesday-Sunday 5-9 (Full menu/bottles of wine and beer Togo)

BIG Herm’s Kitchen- Jackson Ward

The Big Kitchen – reopened in Scott’s Addition.

Bingo Beer Co. – Regular menu available for carryout. Special The Paulie RVA pop-up Saturday

Bottom Burger RVA- Carry Out

Brenner Pass – Dinner for four for $60. The menu changes daily and is posted on social media.

Can Can Brasserie – Regular menu available for carryout.

Chicken Fiesta – Full menu available to takeout

Coppola’s Deli – Full menu for dine-in and take out.

Cornerstone Cigar Bar & Restaurant- Carry Out

Dutch & Company – Special menu for curbside delivery.

En Su Boca – Takeout and curbside delivery.

Enoteca Sogno – Regular menu available for takeout.

The Fancy Biscuit – Special menu available for takeout. Wednesday – Sunday.

Frank’s Stony Point – Full menu for carryout or curbside service.

Fresca on Addison is open for takeout or delivery by quicknessrva.com from Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Grisette – Special menu for curbside delivery

Helen’s – Special menu available for takeout

Hobnob – Regular menu available for curbside pick up. Daily, 3 to 7 p.m. (later on the weekends).

Joe’s Inn – Curbside delivery and to-go available at Shield’s Market, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Kitchenette – Special menu available for takeout

Laura Lee’s – Limited menu for takeout. Daily, 2-7 p.m.

Lemaire – Breakfast, lunch and dinner for curbside delivery

Lucy’s – Special menu for takeout. Wednesday through Saturday, noon to 8 p.m.

Lunch / Supper – Special menu for takeout. Daily, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Manna Cafe – Takeout from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

McLean’s – Full menu available for takeout daily 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m

Metzger – Dinner for four for $60. The menu changes daily and is posted on social media.

Mini Bar RVA- Carry Out

Mojo’s – Regular menu available for carryout.

Moore Street Cafe – Ful menu for takeout and delivery

Mosaic – Carry out and curbside delivery.

Ms. Bees Juice Bar

Ms. Girlee’s Kitchen – Full menu for takeout. Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nota Bene Restaurant & Bar – Special takeout menu

Nuevo Mexico – Full menu available for curbside pickup

O’Toole’s – both locations – carryout only, noon to 7 p.m.

Penny Lane Pub – Regular menu available for carryout.

Perch – Special menu available to-go, no contact pick up. 1 to 8 p.m.

Pho Luca’s RVA – takeout/curbside pickup list

Phoenix Garden Vegetarian Restaurant – Takeout and curbside delivery

Pig & Brew- Carry Out

PikNik – Regular menu available for carryout.

Poor Boys- Carry Out

Rappahannock – Curbside pick up.

Rock Falls Tavern – Full menu for carryout or curbside service.

The Roosevelt –– Limited menu for takeout. Daily, 3-8p.m.

Rowland – Special menu for takeout or curbside delivery, 5 to 9 p.m.

Salt and Forge – Regular menu available for curbside pick up.

Saltbox Oyster Co. – takeout Friday and Saturday

Social52 – Regular menu available for carryout.

Southbound – Special dinner for two or four ($20/$40) available to-go, plus sides. Call before 5 p.m., pick up, 5 to 7 p.m.

THE WICKED CHICKEN – Full menu and limited hours for carry-out. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

ZZQ – Full menu available for curbside deliver

Chesterfield – Takeout and/or Delivery

Bangkok Thai – Takeout and curbside delivery

Bell Greek – both locations – Full menu for takeout daily, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. ‘till 8 on weekends.

Brooklyn Pizza Authority – Full menu available for carryout and delivery.

Cerro Azul – Midlothian and Powhatan Take out/Curbside

Charred – Limited menu and food to reheat, available for curbside delivery.

Chicken Fiesta – Full menu available to takeout

The DINER at Genito and Hull – Carry out and a limited menu.

Fox and Hound – Full menu for takeout, curbside pickup and delivery Daily, 3 to 8 p.m.

Great Harvest Bakery Café – Full menu for delivery, curbside or takeout.

La Milpa Mexican Restaurant & Market – Full menu available for takeout, curbside or delivery, 24/7.

Latitude Seafood Co. – both locations – Full menu available for carryout

Maglio’s Pizza – Full menu for takeout and delivery

Ma’ Michele’s Cafe’ – Available for call-in & drive by orders

O’Toole’s – both locations – carryout only, noon to 7 p.m.

Pakwaan Indian Cuisine – Takeout and delivery.

Pop’s Bar and Grill – Regular menu available for carryout.

Q Barbeque – Takeout and delivery.

River City Diner – Full menu for takeout or delivery, daily until 7:30 p.m.

Rosa’s Pizza – Full menu available to takeout

Ruth’s Chris Steak House – Special menu for curbside pickup, 4 to 7 p.m.

Sedona Taphouse – all locations – Full menu, family mean deals and half-off wine and beer for takeout, curbside services and delivery. Daily, noon to 8 p.m.

Tavern 19 Kitchen & Taphouse – Full menu and special family-style meals for takeout and delivery.

Tazza Kitchen – Limited menu available for curbside delivery

urban Farmhouse – Limited menu for carryout, curbside and delivery

Wild Ginger – Full menu available for takeout and delivery during lunch hours and from 5 to 9 p.m.

Hanover – Takeout and/or Delivery

Halterman’s Eatery – Full menu available le for takeout, curbside delivery and deliver

Industrial Taphouse – Limited hours for takeout, curbside and delivery

Kregger’s – both locations – Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery.

Stuart’s Fresh Catch – Full menu for takeout and delivery. Tuesday – Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.

Thai Gourmet in Kings Charter – Full menu, regular hours for a takeout menu for takeout only.

Short Pump / Goochland – Takeout and/or Delivery

Amici di Enzo – Full menu available for curbside pickup or close by delivery, 4 to 8 p.m.

Anant Cuisine of India – Full menu available for takeout

The Daily Kitchen & Bar Carry-out and some delivery, noon to 7 p.m.

Home Team Grill in Short Pump. Full menu, Noon to 8 p.m. Fan location is closed.

Lehja – Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery.

Leonardo’s Pizza – Takeout/carryout, free delivery

Metro Diner – Full menu for pick-up or delivery

Organic Krush – Carryout and delivery.

Peter Chang China Cafe – both locations – Full menu for takeout and delivery

Red Salt Chophouse & Sushi – Full menu available for takeout and delivery during lunch hours and from 5 to 9 p.m.

Rise Biscuits Chicken – Full menu for delivery, curbside or takeout.

Tanglewood Ordinary – Limited menu and hours curbside to-go, Friday through Sunday

Tazza Kitchen – Limited menu available for curbside delivery

Wong’s Tacos – Full menu available for takeout and delivery during lunch hours and from 5 to 9 p.m.

Yaya’s Cookbook – Full menu available for takeout and delivery

Henrico County – Takeout and/or Delivery

Apple Spice Junction – Full menu, catering and box lunch delivery, weekdays

Bawarchi Fine Indian Cuisine – Takeout and delivery.

Beijing On Grove – Full menu available for takeout and delivery during lunch hours and from 5 to 9 p.m.

Billy Pie – Limited hours available for carryout and delivery.

Boychik’s Deli – Full menu available for curbside pickup or close by delivery

Breakers Sports Grill Full menu for – Takeout and delivery. Daily, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Buckhead’s – – Regular menu available for curbside pickup

Buz and Ned’s locations – Regular menu available for carryout and limited delivery.

Capriccios Italian restaurant – Full menu available for takeout and delivery.

Charles Kitchen Caribbean Cuisine – Full menu for carryout or third party delivery. Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 9 p.m.

Chez Max – Carry out and curbside delivery and limited delivery.

Chicago’s Pizza With A Twist – Full menu for takeout and delivery, plus 10% off for medical personnel

Ciao Capri – Limited menu for carryout. Monday through Saturday, 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Crafted – Limited menu of sandwiches, salads, small bites and burgers for curbside pick up from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cuisine ala Carte – Full menu for delivery, curbside or takeout.

Deep Run Roadhouse –both locations – Full menu available for takeout and delivery.

European Taste – Full menu available for takeout.

Family Secrets Restaurant- Takeout menu

Hurley’s Tavern – Curbside pick-up & delivery through GrubHub only.

Hutch – Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery.

Hyderabad Biryani House – Full menu for delivery, curbside or takeout.

India K’ Raja – Full menu for contact-free curbside pickup and delivery – and free boxed lunches for kids in need who are out of school.

Jackie’s on Laburnum – Full menu for takeout

JJ’s Grille – Full menu for take-out/ curbside pick up

Joey’s Hotdogs – Takeout and delivery.

Keto Chef To Go – Special menu for takeout, curbside delivery or delivery

Lebanese Bakery – Takeout and curbside delivery

Melting Pot – Limited menu for Curbside Pick-up/To-Go

Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon – Full menu for takeout and delivery

Palani Drive Restaurant – Full menu for takeout. Daily, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Pickle Barrel- Full menu available for takeout. Daily, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Q Barbeque – Takeout and delivery.

Queen Tea NewOrlean Seafood – Open for takeout

Rapid Pizza – Full menu for takeout and delivery

Rudino’s Pizza & Grinders – Full menu for takeouts contact-free delivery, & curbside delivery.

Sedona Taphouse – all locations – Full menu, family mean deals and half-off wine and beer for takeout, curbside services and delivery. Daily, noon to 8 p.m.

Shagbark – Special carry out menu Friday and Saturdays, 4 to 7 p.m.

Sticks Kebob Shop – open for takeout (in person, phone or online) and delivery.

Superstars Pizza – Full menu for carryout or curbside service.

Tay Ho Restaurant – Limited hours for takeout and curbside delivery

Thai Flavor @ Innsbrook Shoppes – – Takeout and third-party delivery via door dash.

Toast – Regular menu available for carryout and some delivery.

Tokyo Sushi Richmond – Full menu available to takeout

The Wooden Spoon – Special menu for takeout.

Coffee shops and bakeries

Alchemy Coffee – Full menu for takeout.

BlackHand Coffee – Regular menu available for carryout, both locations

Blanchard’s Coffee Roasting Co. – Regular menu available for carryout.

Greenbriar Cafe & Coffeehouse – Takeout and delivery.

The Juice Laundry RVA (6231 River Road) Pick up/curbside delivery. Daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ironclad Coffee Roasters – Regular menu available for carryout.

Lamplighter Coffee Roasters – Limited to-go menu at Addison location. The other locations are closed.

Riverbend Coffee Co. – Full menu for takeout

Rostov’s – Full menu for takeout and curbside delivery

Sefton – Regular menu available for carryout.

Two and a Half Irishmen Traditional Irish Bakery are open for deliveries and pick up from. Daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wake Cafe – Full menu for carryout. Daily until 2 p.m.

Dessert options and bakeries

Carytown Cupcakes – Takeout, curbside delivery and third party delivery.

Charm School – Regular menu available for carry out.

Einstein Bros. Bagels – Full menu available for takeout

Gelati Celesti – takeout only (Grove location is temporarily closed).

Idle Hands Bakery – Reduced hours, but menu available for carryout.

Little Bean Coffee Co – Full menu for carryout or curbside service.

Montana Gold – Full menu available for curbside pickup or takeout

Nate’s Bagels – Full menu available to go, Wednesday through Sunday

Scoop- Small Batch Craft Ice Cream – Takeout and curbside delivery

Shyndigz – Full menu for pickup and delivery. Wednesday – Sunday.

Sub Rosa – Limited hours for takeout

Whisk – Full menu available takeout

WPA Bakery (both locations) – Full menu available for carryout

Food Trucks

Baked RVA – Outside of VCU Health weekdays, 7 to 11 a.m.

Chain restaurants

Bonchon – takeout and delivery

Buffalo Wild Wings – Full menu plus specials for takeout and delivery.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill – Regular menu available for carryout and limited delivery.

Cava – all locations – Carry out daily, 10:45 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Chanello’s Pizza – Full menu for takeout and delivery

Chili’s – Full menu for carryout or curbside service and delivery.

Chopt – Full menu for pick-up, delivery and curbside

Christians Pizza – Full menu available for carryout and delivery.

Chuy’s – Full menu for delivery, curbside or takeout.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill – Full menu for takeout and delivery. Daily lunch and dinner.

First Watch- all Richmond locations – Limited menu for carryout.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar – Limited menu available for takeout, noon to 8 p.m.

HARDEES- DRIVE THRU & LOBBY WILL BE OPEN FOR TO GO ORDERS ONLY

Jimmy Johns’ – all locations, regular menu and hours for takeout or delivery.

LongHorn Steakhouse: – Takeout and curbside delivery

Mr. Submarine – Grab and go.

Morton’s – Regular menu available for carryout and curbside delivery

Olive Garden – Full menu for carryout, curbside and delivery

Outback Steakhouse – curbside takeaway or free delivery

PF Chang’s – Full menu for takeout, curbside or delivery, daily, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Red Lobster – Takeout and delivery, Thursday through Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

T.G.I. Fridays – All locations — Takeout and curbside delivery

Closed entirely for the foreseeable future

3 Monkeys Bar & Grill

Bacchus

Bandito’s

Barrel Thief Cafe (wine shop still open)

Belmont Food Shop

Bistro Bobette

Brunch

Capital One Cafés

Cary Street Cafe

Casa del Barco restaurants

Chairlift

City Diner

Commercial Taphouse

Crossroads Coffee and Ice Cream

Dogtown Brewing

Don’t Look Back (both locations)

Dot’s Back Inn

Edo’s Squid

F.W. Sullivan’s

Fuzzy Cactus

Galley (Galley market is still open)

Home Team Grill, Fan location

Hotel Greene

Island Shrimp Co.

Kabana

Kitchen 64

Kuba Kuba

Kuba Kuba Dos

Lady N’awlins

Little Nickel

Longoven

L’opossum

Lulu’s

Max’s on Broad

Mekong

Millie’s

Parterre

Perly’s

Pop’s Market

Positive Vibe Cafe

Red Cap Patisserie

Saison

Secco Wine Bar

Sidewalk Cafe

The Angry Mussels

The Boathouse restaurants

The Continental Westhampton

The Grill

The Jasper

The Locker Room

The Naked Onion

The Pitts

The Tobacco Company

The Village Café

Tio Pablo

Upper Shirley

