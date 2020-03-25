CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

How to Make Your Home Feel More Relaxing While In Quarantine

The government ordered quarantines across the country matched with the current pandemic, feeling anxious and uncomfortable is very relatable. Since there is an increasing amount of time being spent at home, it’s important to create an environment that is not only pleasant but also enjoyable.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Just because the current state of the world is in disarray, doesn’t mean your home has to reflect the same. Your living room may be used as a dual work office right now, which is okay, as this is our new normal.  Creating an organized space that is peaceful, clean, and relaxing is the key to increasing both productivities while working from home and that relaxation feeling you’re looking for.

Here are some things to consider doing around the house.

Let in natural light.

A naturally lit room can help make you more productive by increasing your focus and mood.  Getting that vitamin D can also help reduce anxiety and stress.

Adding candles or essential oils.

Incorporating scents can making your living space much comfier. Aromatherapy promotes well-being that enhances both physical and emotional health.  So grab your favorite candle or diffuser and get some scents popping.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Removing clutter.

Having clutter in your space could a top reason you’re not feeling relaxed.  Find a day to take time to organize your home and release any unnecessary mess that could be cluttering your mind or your home.

Get some plants or flowers.

Incorporating life in your home with flowers and plants always adds a visually appealing touch.  Whether it’s real or fake, plants create a calming feel to any environment.

Create a bomb playlist.

Music can make a world of difference and now is the time to create that perfect playlist.  You can find one with some cool ambiance tunes or make the special one for yourself that puts you in a good mood.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

How to Make Your Home Feel More Relaxing While In Quarantine  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Virginia senate candidates Tim Kaine and Corey Stewart debate
Senate Passes Coronavirus Relief Package, Funds Coming to…
 39 mins ago
03.26.20
Social Distancing Skincare: Serena Williams Lives For This…
 12 hours ago
03.26.20
BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Estée Lauder Joins In To Help…
 13 hours ago
03.26.20
Tyra Banks’ Coronavirus Raps Are Exactly How We…
 14 hours ago
03.26.20
23 items
Happy Birthday Aretha! Images Of The Beloved Queen…
 14 hours ago
03.26.20
Coronavirus Cases In Virginia Increase By 101 Cases…
 15 hours ago
03.26.20
Beloved New Orleans Charter School Coach Dies; He…
 17 hours ago
03.25.20
How to Make Your Home Feel More Relaxing…
 17 hours ago
03.26.20
Timbaland And Swizz Beatz Had A Virtual Beat…
 17 hours ago
03.25.20
Helpful Tips When Grocery Shopping During The COVID-19…
 18 hours ago
03.26.20
Jussie Smollett Breaks Social Media Silence With A…
 18 hours ago
03.25.20
Black Tony Says He’s Not Working Because He’s…
 18 hours ago
03.26.20
Front Page News: Mandatory Quarantines Lead To A…
 18 hours ago
03.26.20
Hot Spot: Is Drake Lying About His Coronavirus…
 19 hours ago
03.25.20
Photos
Close