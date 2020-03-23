CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

TV One Introduces Unsung Live: At Home Featuring Kenny Lattimore

Unsung Live: At Home Featuring Kenny Lattimore

 

Since the nationwide rollout of social distancing, many creatives have used social media as a way to promote connectivity and creativity.

Debbie Allen hosted a dance class on Instagram Live, John Legend held an Instagram Live concert, and others are sure to follow.

The TV One family wants our viewers to know that we are all in this together and TV One is right at home with you. Using existing programming and brand recognition, we are introducing Unsung Live: At Home!

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Unsung Live: At Home is a spin-off of our successful Unsung Live content where celebrities will perform for a set block of time on TV One’s Instagram channel. We are dedicated to creating positive experiences through the social distancing period.

Join us TODAY! Kenny Lattimore will perform his original music and take questions starting at 4PM EST on TVOneTV’s Instagram account. Rae Holiday will kick off the stream with a short Q&A.

Or you can watch it here!

See you there!

Immune System Boosters To Prevent Getting The Coronavirus
23 photos

Latest…

Videos
Latest
Governor Northam Closes Virginia Schools For The Rest…
 3 hours ago
03.23.20
Unsung Live: At Home Featuring Kenny Lattimore
TV One Introduces Unsung Live: At Home Featuring…
 7 hours ago
03.23.20
Oh No! Idris Elba’s Wife Sabrina Dhowre Tests…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
DJ D-Nice’s ‘Club Quarantine’ Is The Hottest Party…
 2 days ago
03.23.20
Coronavirus General View - Tuesday 3 March 2020 - Piccadilly, London
Virginia: 152 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases
 2 days ago
03.23.20
I Wore My Real Hair In Front Of…
 3 days ago
03.23.20
AT&T Sets Up $10 Million ‘Distance Learning’ Fund…
 3 days ago
03.21.20
10 Luxury Press-On Nail Shops That Can Deliver…
 3 days ago
03.21.20
NC A&T Police Officers On Leave After Forcefully…
 3 days ago
03.21.20
Caught Creepin: Cheating Husband Catches Coronavirus On Trip…
 3 days ago
03.21.20
7 items
EXCLUSIVE: Loni Love’s Ashley Stewart Spring Line Is…
 3 days ago
03.21.20
A Texas Company Just Announced A Coronavirus Test…
 3 days ago
03.21.20
Gary’s Tea: How Celebs Have Been Spending Time…
 3 days ago
03.21.20
US-POLITICS-BRIEFING
Tax Filing Deadline Moved To July 15th
 3 days ago
03.21.20
Photos
Close