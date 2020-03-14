CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kiss Richmond Celebrates The Best Collaborations In R&B and Hip Hop

US-ENTERTAINMENT-BET-AWARDS-SHOW

Source: JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / Getty

Richmond, they say two is better than one and when it comes to good music, we at KISS FM couldn’t agree more!

So this weekend, we’re featuring the best collaborations of all time in R&B and Hip Hop! Hear your favorite artists team up and relive music history with songs like “You’re All I Need” by Method Man featuring Mary J. Blige, “Fantasy” by Mariah Carey featuring O.D.B., “Hot Boyz” by Missy Elliott featuring Eve, “If I Ruled The World” by Nas featuring Lauryn Hill and more!

So who’s your favorite?

 

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

 

Latest…

Collaborations , R&B

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
US-ENTERTAINMENT-BET-AWARDS-SHOW
Kiss Richmond Celebrates The Best Collaborations In R&B…
 3 hours ago
03.14.20
Something In The Water Festival Postponed Due To…
 15 hours ago
03.14.20
10 items
Coronavirus Panic Buyers Fight Over Toilet Paper Amidst…
 19 hours ago
03.14.20
BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Angela Bassett Surprises Ariyonna Cotton, Girl…
 20 hours ago
03.14.20
6 items
Megan Thee Stallion Has Her Stiletto On Our…
 22 hours ago
03.14.20
Older Brother Takes Sister To Father Daughter Dance…
 22 hours ago
03.14.20
5 Beauty Things To Do At Home If…
 23 hours ago
03.14.20
Mariah Carey & Dem Babies Have The Perfect…
 23 hours ago
03.14.20
Happy Friday The 13th! Here’s What The Stars…
 23 hours ago
03.14.20
Gary’s Tea: Why Are People Dissing Halle Berry…
 24 hours ago
03.14.20
Miami Cops Seen Brutally Tackling, Choking, And Beating…
 1 day ago
03.14.20
Kevin Love Pledges $100,000 To The Cavs Arena…
 1 day ago
03.14.20
These Vintage Pics Of Angela Bassett Are Proof…
 1 day ago
03.14.20
Dr. Lori S. White To Become DePauw University’s…
 1 day ago
03.14.20
Photos
Close