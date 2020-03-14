Kiss Richmond Celebrates The Best Collaborations In R&B and Hip Hop

Richmond, they say two is better than one and when it comes to good music, we at KISS FM couldn’t agree more!
So this weekend, we’re featuring the best collaborations of all time in R&B and Hip Hop! Hear your favorite artists team up and relive music history with songs like “You’re All I Need” by Method Man featuring Mary J. Blige, “Fantasy” by Mariah Carey featuring O.D.B., “Hot Boyz” by Missy Elliott featuring Eve, “If I Ruled The World” by Nas featuring Lauryn Hill and more!
So who’s your favorite?
