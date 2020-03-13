CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Miami Cops Seen Brutally Tackling, Choking, And Beating Unarmed Black Woman

According to RollingOut, an unidentified Miami police officer was seen in a viral video attacking an unarmed Black woman who was trying to enjoy her spring break.

The trouble began when the woman was running and accidentally bumped into the officer knocking them both to the ground. The officer is seen getting up and pushing the woman BACK to the ground. He then grabbed her by the neck and slammed her head against the ground while a scared crowd looked on.

To this point, the officer nor the victim has been identified but we know that social media will do its thing and we fully expect this porky policeman to be identified, publicly shamed, and held accountable by one means or another…

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

