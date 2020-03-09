CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
This Chicago Mother Was Arrested After Passing Out While Viewing Her Daughter’s Dead Body

A Chicago mother passed out while viewing her deceased daughter’s body at a hospital.  She woke up to being dragged by police.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Nyisha Beemon’s daughter, Jaya Beemon, was fatally shot while at a convenience store on February 25th. When her mother was identifying the body at Chicago Medical Center, she ended up being arrested for allegedly resisting arrest. Police alleged that Beemon pushed and kicked an officer and she was charged with two misdemeanor counts of battery and resisting an officer.

“They said I wasn’t grieving appropriately,” Nyisha Beemon told the Sun-Times “That’s a lie. Grieving is not against the law.”

This week the charges, which Beemon called bogus, have been dismissed. The Cook County state attorney’s office dismissed the charges Thursday (March 5), two days before Jaya’s funeral. The state attorney’s office had promised to “quickly dismiss the charges so that a grieving mother can mourn the loss of her daughter in peace” and fortunately they followed through.

Ms. Beemon is pleased that the charges were dropped but is hoping that they will be removed from her record.

“I’m grateful she removed them, but those charges will still be on my record,” she said about the dismissal.

Jaya Beemon, who was a nursing student at Malcolm X College, was one of five people who were shot inside of a convenience store last month when three men came in and opened fire. She’s the only one that died after the shooting. There is a $12,000 for those that offer evidence that helps with finding the shooters.

Chicago Police Department director of public engagement, Glen Brooks, visited Ms. Beemon and apologized while also sharing his condolences. He reportedly said that the Chicago Police Department “regretted the circumstances that led to the arrest and shared our deepest condolence for the loss of her daughter, Jaya.”

The incident is being investigated internally.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

This Chicago Mother Was Arrested After Passing Out While Viewing Her Daughter’s Dead Body  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

