Michael Rapaport Reflects On Why You Can’t Compare Biggie And Tupac

 

Michael Rapaport has been in the game for a minute from starring in cult classics like True Romance and Higher Learning to hitting the stage doing stand up comedy. Rapaport continues to evolve as a performer.

The New York native recently stopped by The King Tutt show to talk about his career — including what it was like to work with the late, John Singleton.

A huge fan of Hip Hop music he weighed in on why there is no comparison when it comes to rap giants, The Notorious Big and Tupac.

See the answers to this and more in Michael Rapaport’s interview with King Tutt above!

 

Rest In Power: Black Twitter Celebrates The Life Of John Singleton
20 photos

Biggie , John Singleton , michael rapaport , Tupac

