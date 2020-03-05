CLOSE
Watch Megan Thee Stallion Talk Rockets, How She’s Treated In The Industry & More On ‘First Take’ [VIDEO]

Megan Thee Stallion

Source: Megan Thee Stallion celebrating her 25th birthday during NBA All Star / Shareif Ziyadat

With Suga set to drop tomorrow, Megan Thee Stallion made her debut on the debate desk on First Take on Thursday morning.

Joining Stephen A. SmithMolly Qerim and Max Kellerman, the H-Town Hottie broke down how she feels she’s being treated in the industry in comparison with other hitmakers such as Nicki MinajRico Nasty and more, being a second-generation rapper following her late mother, Holly Thomas and how the Rockets “better go all the way” and win an NBA title.

“We been waiting on this. James, we rooting for you and anything Houston, I’m going to support!” Megan says. Watch the full interview below.

Plus, she addressed the court drama on IG.

FACTS ARE FACTS AND THE FACTS ARE PUBLIC ‼️ I’m extremely pleased that 1501 and Carl Crawford were denied the request to dissolve the Court order and try to stop my music from being released. I will proceed with the release of “SUGA”. On Friday March 6, To be clear, I will stand up for myself and won’t allow two men to bully me, I am NO ONES PROPERTY. Y’all are choosing to highlight the issue of music splits…talk about everything else. This has nothing to do with anyone else including JAY-Z, stop deflecting and trying to make this a publicity stunt, I want my rights, The facts are; 1. 1501 doesn’t want to approve my budget to put out my project that the court is allowing to be released. 2. 1501 tried to stop my release, I prevailed in court 3. 1501 tried to fight the decision today, the court denied 1501’s request🤷🏽‍♀️ respect my deceased mother, she’s not here, you don’t know her, you weren’t involved, Carl should speak for himself, All the facts are public record available at the courthouse in Houston.

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Announces ‘Suga’ Release Date Despite Label Drama, Contract Details Revealed

RELATED: Judge OKs Megan Thee Stallion’s Request To Release New Music

Watch Megan Thee Stallion Talk Rockets, How She’s Treated In The Industry & More On ‘First Take’ [VIDEO]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

