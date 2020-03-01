CLOSE
31 Days, 31 Inspiring Women – Amina J. Mohammed #WomensHistoryMonth

SUDAN-UN-DIPLOMACY

Source: ASHRAF SHAZLY / Getty

March is Women’s History Month and we’re celebrating 31 different women over the month, spanning the worlds of entertainment, politics, local, global and beyond. Our 2020 list begins with a woman who has a CV that is not only expansive as a diplomat and world player but also as an individual helping to guide an entire country’s effort on fighting climate change and more. She’s currently the deputy secretary-general to the United Nations and a boss in many ways. Meet Amina J. Mohammad, one of our 31 inspiring women.

Born to a Nigerian veterinarian officer and a British nurse, Amina J. Mohammed was the eldest of five daughters and rose from humble beginnings in Lake Chad to a career diplomat who not only served under three presidents in Nigeria, she helped coordinate programs worth $1 billion annually for development goal-related interventions. She was also instrumental in helping to set the 2030 Agenda For Sustainable Development.

Her education, she says is what pushed her to help create change not only in Nigeria but the world abroad. When it comes to whether or not ambition is greater than talent in regards to success she says, “Ambition. When you have an ambition, you will acquire the talent and skills to deliver on it.”

FUN FACT: The 58-year-old Mohammed is a mother of six and was inducted into Nigeria Women’s Hall Of Fame in 2007, along with winning the Global Citizen Prize Word Leader award in 2019.

QUOTE:  “People will help if you are brave enough to ask them.”

The world is a better place thanks to women like Amina J. Mohammed and if you want your world to be better and be free from painful fibroids, head to AlateHealth.

31 Days, 31 Inspiring Women – Amina J. Mohammed #WomensHistoryMonth  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

