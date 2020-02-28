CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Tyler Perry And Family Demand Second Autopsy For Convicted Murderer Nephew Who “Committed Suicide” In Prison

Tyler Perry posted an emotional Instagram post about his now-deceased nephew Gavin Porter yesterday that struck a chord with many people.

Perry told the story of Gavin’s incarceration after the young man murdered his own father in front of his mother a few years back. It’s the sort of tragedy that would traumatize any family. However, the murder would not be the end of the family trauma.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Days ago, Perry and his family got word that Gavin had committed suicide in prison. But something doesn’t quite smell right…

 

View this post on Instagram

My Nephew Gavin Porter

A post shared by Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) on

 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Prayers up.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com

Celebrity Suicides

1 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Suicides

Continue reading Celebrity Suicides

Celebrity Suicides

To lose someone you love is always difficult but for a person you know and care about to take their own life is even more difficult.  The ones left behind after a suicide are haunted by questions that can never be answered…and the guilt that perhaps something could have been done to prevent such a tragedy. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Tyler Perry And Family Demand Second Autopsy For Convicted Murderer Nephew Who “Committed Suicide” In Prison  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Idris Elba Photographs Sabrina Dhowre For DuJour Magazine
 2 hours ago
03.03.20
Why Every City Needs A Black Restaurant Experience
 13 hours ago
03.03.20
Flavor Flav Fires Back At Chuck D Over…
 14 hours ago
03.03.20
MAGA Cum Laude: HBCU Student Praises Trump For…
 16 hours ago
03.03.20
Sis, Are You Really Picking Out His Clothes…
 18 hours ago
03.03.20
Black Tony Has $77k To Spend?!
 18 hours ago
03.03.20
I Tried To Find Love On Netflix’s Dating…
 19 hours ago
03.03.20
15 items
15 Times Lauren Speed Exuded Nothing But #BlackGirlMagic
 20 hours ago
03.03.20
Simple And Effective Skincare Tips From Celebrity Esthetician…
 21 hours ago
03.03.20
5 Black Owned Mascara Lines For Your Next…
 21 hours ago
03.03.20
Taping Of 'Queen Sugar After-Show'
Oprah Falls On Stage And 50 Cent Clowns…
 22 hours ago
03.03.20
Hot Spot: This Is A Rap Beef That…
 22 hours ago
03.03.20
The 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Arrivals
‘Judge Judy’ Will Wrap Production After 25 Seasons
 23 hours ago
03.02.20
Array
John Lewis Makes Surprise Appearance At Selma March
 23 hours ago
03.02.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close