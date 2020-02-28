CLOSE
It’s Pisces Season! Celebrate With Some Of Our Favorite Pisces Musicians

Common

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

It’s officially Pisces season in the Cap City and Kiss FM is going to celebrate with some of the greatest to ever do it from this zodiac sign!

Get ready to turn your radios up as some of your favorite Pisces take over your airwaves, hitmakers like Queen Latifah, Erykah Badu, Teena Marie, Common and more!

Symbolized by two fishes swimming in opposite directions, this highly intuitive water sign is known for their great compassion and their ability to look for the good in everyone.

Check out videos from our favorite “fishes” below:

Teena Marie, “Square Biz”

 

Queen Latifah, “U.N.I.T.Y.”

 

Common, “The Light”

 

Rihanna, “Diamonds”

 

Robin Thicke, “Lost Without U”

 

Erykah Badu, “Bag Lady”

 

Our Favorite Celebrity Pisces
