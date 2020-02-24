CLOSE
Watch: Los Angeles Honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant With Public Memorial

Thousands will ascend upon the Staple Center in Los Angeles on Monday to say goodbye to basketball legend, Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. According to TMZ, the 20,000 seats at the Staple Center will be filled with friends, family and those who Kobe worked alongside in the NBA community. Those at home can watch the memorial service here. The memorial begins at 1 PM ET /10 AM PT.

More than 88,000 people applied for a ticket to the memorial which sold out in 5 hours. The public memorial won’t be shown on the screens outside the Staples Center and the Los Angeles Police Department is asking that people don’t come down the arena if they don’t have a ticket and instead watch the memorial online.

Today’s events will be live-streamed on various outlets, including above on kissrichmond.com.

 

