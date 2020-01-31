CLOSE
Been Bad: Kerry Washington Has Been Silently Slaying For Over 20 Years — Here Are The Pics To Prove

Sundance 2001 - amfAR Cinema against AIDS

Source: J. Vespa / Getty

Kerry Washington has been a force to be reckoned with since she first hit the scene back in 1994. Her gradual rise as commercial actress from the Bronx to Emmy-winning leading lady has always been an inspiring one for fans to watch.

The Scandal star lives a pretty low-key life with her hubby and two kids these days. But before becoming a mom, Ms. Kerry was a young actress in these California and NYC streets serving looks, smarts and sass.

She’s always down to stand for a cause that she believe in. Like the 2018 Times Up movement that swept Hollywood.

“[Women] shouldn’t have to give up our seat at the table because of bad behavior that wasn’t ours.”

And she’s always standing for the advancement of Black women:

“We must see each other, all of us and we must see ourselves, all of us and we have to continue to be bold and break new ground until this is how it is, until we are no longer ‘firsts’ and ‘exceptions’ and ‘rare’ and ‘unique.”

Mind you, she does all of this while looking flawless. Honestly, there’s not one bad photo of Kerry on the Internet.

The mom of two turns 43 years old today. and in honor of the big milestone, check out our gallery of Kerry Washington in all her badiness throughout the years.

Kerry Washington has been a force to be reckoned with since she first hit the scene back in 1994. Her gradual rise from commercial actress from the Bronx to Emmy-winning leading lady has always been an inspiring one for fans to watch. The mom of two turns 43 years old today. In honor of the big milestone, check out our gallery of Kerry Washington throughout the years.  

Been Bad: Kerry Washington Has Been Silently Slaying For Over 20 Years — Here Are The Pics To Prove  was originally published on globalgrind.com

