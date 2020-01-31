CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Rep. Ayanna Pressley Debuts Her Beautiful Bald Crown On Capitol Hill For The First Time

On Jan. 29, the freshman Congresswoman from Massachusetts took to the House floor, wigless, to introduce the Comprehensive Credit Act.

House Progressives Introduce People's Housing Reform

Source: Mario Tama / Getty

Just a few weeks after Rep. Ayanna Pressley revealed her bald head and battle with alopecia in a moving interview with The Root, she has finally debuted her crown on Capitol Hill.

On Wednesday (Jan. 29), the freshman Congresswoman from Massachusetts took to the House floor, wigless may we remind you, to introduce the Comprehensive Credit Act, a bill aimed at protecting everyday Americans from the current “fundamentally flawed” credit reporting system that seems to be stacked against consumers.

“In this country, our credit reports are reputational, determining where you can live, where you can work and how much it will cost you to finance everything from a car to a college degree. But our credit reporting system is fundamentally flawed, rife with inequities and disparities that stifle the upward mobility of millions of hardworking Americans,” she said addressing her colleagues.

“I am proud to rise in support of my comprehensive Crediting Reporting Enhancement,  Disclosure, and Transparency or the Comprehensive Credit Act, a critical package of reforms that will improve our fundamentally flawed credit reporting system.”

Adding moments later, “American families are finding themselves trapped in cycles of debt, simply for trying to afford basic needs like healthcare and education.”

Take a look at this powerful statement (and peep Pressley’s lush lashes and bold red lip:

 

According to Boston.com, the bill was passed in the house that same day, but it’s unknown how it will fare when the bill reaches the mostly-Republican Senate.

After walking off the floor, she tweeted a picture of the new alopecia Barbie with the caption, “Walking off the floor (w/my talented & dedicated leg team after my bill H.R. 3621 “The Comprehensive Credit Act of 2020” passed the House earlier today) like the lawmaking #alopecian I am. #changeisontheway #consumerprotection P.S. Ty for creating new hair loss #barbie, #Mattel

As we previously reported, in a video published on Jan. 16, Pressley that due to her severe hair loss, admitted she felt humiliated, using wigs to cover up her severe hair loss. 

“I hid in a bathroom stall. I felt naked, exposed, vulnerable. I felt embarrassed. I felt ashamed. I felt betrayed,” she told The Root.

Luckily, her journey has gotten better, she says, stressing that ” I’m making progress every day. And that’s why I’m doing this today.”

“It’s about self-agency. It’s about power. It’s about acceptance. It’s so interesting to me that right now on this journey, what I feel the most unlike myself is when I am wearing a wig. So I think that means I’m on my way.”

She jokes that she’s also given her wigs names after Michelle Obama and even “OG.”

 

There’s something incredibly empowering seeing Pressley open up and be so brave about what she is going through. Carry on sis, carry on!

RELATED NEWS:

Rep. Ayanna Pressley Reveals She Has Alopecia, Bravely Reveals Her Bald Head For The First Time

Come Through Inclusion! Mattel Adds Barbies With Vitiligo & Alopecia

We Are More Than Our Hair: Five Things Black Women Need To Know About Alopecia

Man washing his hairs

FAB FINDS: These Elixirs Will Lead To A Healthy Scalp And Help Your Hair Thrive

9 photos Launch gallery

FAB FINDS: These Elixirs Will Lead To A Healthy Scalp And Help Your Hair Thrive

Continue reading FAB FINDS: These Elixirs Will Lead To A Healthy Scalp And Help Your Hair Thrive

FAB FINDS: These Elixirs Will Lead To A Healthy Scalp And Help Your Hair Thrive

Before you even wash your hair, you should make sure you are treating your scalp. Often people thing of their strands and not the mechanism in which it grows out of. A healthy scalp leads to healthy hair. We found these elixirs to help ensure you remove all product buildup, leaving you with a clean scalp and room from growth. Tell us which ones are your favorite!

Rep. Ayanna Pressley Debuts Her Beautiful Bald Crown On Capitol Hill For The First Time  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Videos
Latest
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Ralf Moeller are leaving Le Pain Quotidien cafe at the Brentwood with his Hummer H1
GM Bringing Back Hummer
 19 hours ago
01.31.20
NFL: FEB 02 2019 SUPERBOWL
More Than 17 Million Plan To Skip Work…
 21 hours ago
01.31.20
Eminem And Dr. Dre Help Reveal 50 Cent’s…
 21 hours ago
01.31.20
Happy BHM! Funny Moments In Black History That…
 1 day ago
01.31.20
QUIZ: Which Black Superhero Are You?
 1 day ago
01.31.20
12 items
12 Of Toni Morrison’s Most Empowering Quotes To…
 1 day ago
01.31.20
10 items
Bossy Gang: These Tweets Prove Kelis’ Fans Are…
 2 days ago
01.31.20
Power Of The Tongue: Frightening Cases Of Rappers…
 2 days ago
01.31.20
Nicki Minaj Shows Off Slimmer Frame On Instagram
 2 days ago
01.31.20
3 Key Takeaways From Kobe Bryant’s ‘Mamba Mentality’…
 2 days ago
01.31.20
Retired NASCAR & IndyCar Driver John Andretti Has…
 2 days ago
01.31.20
Diddy Thought Beyonce Sent Him An Ivy Park…
 2 days ago
01.31.20
50 Cent To Receive A Star On The…
 2 days ago
01.31.20
Yandy Smith-Harris Gives Us Cruella de Vil Fur…
 2 days ago
01.31.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close