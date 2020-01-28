CLOSE
$500,000 Worth of Allen Iverson's Jewelry Stolen From Philadelphia Hotel

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame 2016 On Court Class Announcement

Source: Streeter Lecka / Getty

Sixers legend, Allen Iverson is not feeling the brotherly love after being the victim of theft.

An unidentified man reportedly stole nearly $500,000 worth of jewelry from the ex-NBA player.

The man was seen snatching Iverson’s bag containing the jewelry from the lobby of the Sofitel Hotel on South 17th Street early Monday morning.

Police have since released an image from a surveillance video of the suspect. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, red shirt, dark-colored pants, and black-and-white sneakers.

While the 44-year old former athlete was not present during the time of the incident, Iverson has yet to make any comments regarding the theft.

Sofitel Hotels & Resorts are a chain of luxury hotels originally based in Paris.

Many in the area were shocked by the news since the luxury hotel is known for hosting an array of celebrities during their stay in Philadelphia.

Iverson, who’s also an 11-time All-Star, had a 14 year run with the Philadelphia 76ers and continues to frequently attend games in the city.

Police are still looking for the suspect in question.

$500,000 Worth of Allen Iverson’s Jewelry Stolen From Philadelphia Hotel  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

