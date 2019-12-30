CLOSE
Kevin Hart Encourages Fans To ‘Be Better’ After Premiere Of Netflix Docuseries

Kevin Hart And Jon Feltheimer Host Launch Of Laugh Out Loud - Arrivals

Source: Mike McGinnis / Getty

Kevin Hart took to social media to thank fans for their support and reactions to his latest Netflix documentary, “Don’t Fu*k This Up.”

The Jumanji star tells fans that “he’s an open fu**ing book,” and he encouraged fans to “be better” in 2020 and to put themselves in a “position to grow.”

The documentary follows Hart through his recent scandals such as his homophobic tweets which led to his dismissal from hosting the Academy Awards.

Also documented was his 2017 affair and extortion attempt from a close friend.

Have you seen Kevin Hart’s “Don’t Fu*k This Up” documentary? What did you think of the doc?

See story here

Kevin Hart Sent Jussie Smollett ‘Prayers’ After Attack, Twitter Snapped Off
25 photos

 

Photos
