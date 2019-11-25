CLOSE
Barbershop Talk
Barbershop Talk: Holiday Triggers And Stressors

Barbershop Talk -- NV Styles & Cuts

Source: R1- Digital / Radio One Digital

The community came out in force last Friday for Radio One Richmond's Barbershop Talk with Miss Community Clovia.

The focus was "Holiday Triggers and Stressors: How Do You Stay Clean & Sober?" and included inspirational speakers and community resources.

The event took place at NV Styles & Cuts on 2900 Williamsburg Road in Richmond, VA. Community leaders, teens, parents, and the general public attended the forum focused on the challenges facing those with mental illness and a history of substance abuse during the holidays. The evening was sponsored by Anthem Health Keepers Plus.

Watch the inspiring evening below and be sure to stay connected to kissrichmond.com for details on the next Barbershop Talk!

 

Barbershop Talk [PHOTOS]
Barbershop Talk
Barbershop Talk , Community Clovia

