CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Your Guide To All of the Black Movies Netflix is Dropping this November

In this photo illustration the Netflix logo is seen...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

 

Netflix and chill” is an Internet slang term used either as an invitation to watch Netflix together or as a euphemism for sexual activity, either as part of a romantic partnership or as casual sex or as a groupie invitation.

It’s officially Netflix and chill season and the streaming service is coming for us by dropping hella black content for you to be booed up to all season!  But let’s be real, we don’t always have a boo or bae to cuddle up and watch Netflix to… but it’s all good!  We’ve put together a list of all the content for “US” dropping in November on the streaming service!

Not only are they bringing us fire original movies, but they’ve brought back some of our fav black classics like Love Jones, Paid in Full, Cleopatra Jones and more!  So log into your account, your moms and thems account or grab that bootleg firestick and save these movies to your list!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

November 1st:

  • Superfly
  • American Son
  • Sparkle
  • Love Jones
  • Cleopatra Jones
  • Paid in Full
  • Getting Paid
  • King’s Ransom

November 5th:

  • Undercover Brother 2

November 6th :

  • Burning Cane

November 8th

  • Let it Snow
  • Nailed it!  Holiday Season 2
  • The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 2

November 28th:

  • Holiday Rush
  • Merry Happy Whatever

November 29th:

  • Atlantics

 

Beyoncé’s Netflix Documentary ‘Homecoming’ Revisits Beychella, Black Twitter Gets In Formation

20 photos Launch gallery

Beyoncé’s Netflix Documentary ‘Homecoming’ Revisits Beychella, Black Twitter Gets In Formation

Continue reading Beyoncé’s Netflix Documentary ‘Homecoming’ Revisits Beychella, Black Twitter Gets In Formation

Beyoncé’s Netflix Documentary ‘Homecoming’ Revisits Beychella, Black Twitter Gets In Formation

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fB8qvx0HOlI&feature=youtu.be The Queen is back—and doing it for the culture. On Monday, Netflix dropped the trailer for Beyoncé’s upcoming documentary Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé...And baby…it looks amazing! Using the voice of Dr. Maya Angelou, the trailer revisits Bey’s HBCU-inspired 2018 Coachella show, properly dubbed “Beychella,” giving us a glimpse of the making of that iconic performance. “I want to be representative of my race — the human race. I have a chance to show how kind we can be, how intelligent and generous we can be. I have a chance to teach, to love and to laugh. I know that when I finish doing what I’m sent here to do I will be called home and I will go home without any fear, trepidations, wondering what’s going to happen,” Angelou says. Of course, nearly halfway through the trailer, Blue Ivy steals the show, whipping her braids back and forth leading her mama’s dance rehearsal. That, and if you blink, you might miss a tiny clip of Rumi and Sir Carter looking like Bey and Jay-Z’s twins. Homecoming will be released on April 17. And of course, Black Twitter lost its collection mind and got all the way into formation to hype up this new film. Here’s what they had to say.

 

source 1

source 2

 

The Latest:

Your Guide To All of the Black Movies Netflix is Dropping this November  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: ‘Us’ Star Evan Alex Reveals…
 15 hours ago
11.06.19
Black Boy Joy: Christopher John Rogers Wins The…
 16 hours ago
11.06.19
Popeyes Stabbing Victim Is Identified As Tributes Pour…
 16 hours ago
11.06.19
Decades Of Shade: All The Times Wendy Williams…
 16 hours ago
11.06.19
Conservative Trolls Blast Ilhan Omar’s Divorce When Trump…
 17 hours ago
11.06.19
50 items
50 Of Our Favorite Natural Hair Moments On…
 17 hours ago
11.06.19
Your Guide To All of the Black Movies…
 18 hours ago
11.06.19
Robin Thicke
The Resiliency Of Robin Thicke: How He Found…
 20 hours ago
11.05.19
Tank Talks “Elevation” Album, Homophobia & More [Watch]
 20 hours ago
11.06.19
12 photos
Holy Moly Doughnut Day: 14 Famous Doughnut Lovers
 21 hours ago
11.06.19
Will Smith, Martin Lawrence at Paramount Pictures' Premiere Of "Gemini Man" at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood
New “Bad Boys For Life” Trailer Is Here
 22 hours ago
11.06.19
EXC MICHAEL JACKSON LEAVING A MEDICAL BUILDING WITH HIS CHILDREN
Unbelievable Michael Jackson Impersonator Is Sending The Internet…
 22 hours ago
11.06.19
2017 Billboard Music Awards - Press Room
Drake Shares First Picture Of His Son
 22 hours ago
11.06.19
Report: Person Stabbed to Death in Maryland Popeyes…
 1 day ago
11.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close