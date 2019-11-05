Your Guide To All of the Black Movies Netflix is Dropping this November

“Netflix and chill” is an Internet slang term used either as an invitation to watch Netflix together or as a euphemism for sexual activity, either as part of a romantic partnership or as casual sex or as a groupie invitation.
It’s officially Netflix and chill season and the streaming service is coming for us by dropping hella black content for you to be booed up to all season! But let’s be real, we don’t always have a boo or bae to cuddle up and watch Netflix to… but it’s all good! We’ve put together a list of all the content for “US” dropping in November on the streaming service!
Not only are they bringing us fire original movies, but they’ve brought back some of our fav black classics like Love Jones, Paid in Full, Cleopatra Jones and more! So log into your account, your moms and thems account or grab that bootleg firestick and save these movies to your list!
November 1st:
- Superfly
- American Son
- Sparkle
- Love Jones
- Cleopatra Jones
- Paid in Full
- Getting Paid
- King’s Ransom
November 5th:
- Undercover Brother 2
November 6th :
- Burning Cane
November 8th
- Let it Snow
- Nailed it! Holiday Season 2
- The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 2
November 28th:
- Holiday Rush
- Merry Happy Whatever
November 29th:
- Atlantics
