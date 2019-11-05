The Resiliency Of Robin Thicke: How He Found Hope After Divorce, Lawsuit & Death

Positivity is the vibe when it comes to Robin Thicke. The soul singer has had his ups and downs over the past few years. He was at the center of a high profile divorce and a lawsuit. He lost his father, beloved actor Alan Thicke, and his manager the late Jordan Feldstein. Then to add insult to numerous injuries, his house burned down.

Nevertheless, like the Phoenix rising from the ashes the R&B singer is back in a big way — and we couldn’t be happier.

Thicke has new music, a new gig as a panelist on the hit show The Masked Singer and most of all his family is doing well. Currently engaged, Thicke is a proud father to his 9-year-old son Julian and his daughters Mia and Lola.

“I always had “feeling” but I hadn’t actually been through tragedy,” the “Lost Without You” singer reflects. A true overcomer, he looks back on the turbulence in his life as a period of growth, a time where he learned to not lose faith in God or himself.

“The most important thing that I can do for my son and my family is lead by example.”

In his latest single, “When You Love Somebody” he leads with a message of timeless hope and unconditional love.

“It’s a really positive song and that’s where my life is at right now,” he adds with a smile.

“That’s What Love Can Do”

