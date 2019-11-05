Unbelievable Michael Jackson Impersonator Is Sending The Internet Bonkers

A Michael Jackson impersonator has the Internet doing a double-take. Sergio Cortez is a Michael Jackson impersonator and if it wasn’t for his accent many would believe he’s the “King of Pop” himself.

Cortez travels the world recreating Jackson’s “Man In The Mirror” tour. Fans all over are in shock at the striking resemblance Cortez has to Jackson. I knew he wasn’t dead,’ one fan commented on Cortez’s social media page. Fans have even called for Sergio to take a DNA test to prove that he’s not Michael.

Who is your celebrity look-alike?

See story here