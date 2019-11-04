CLOSE
First Look Of Jennifer Hudson As Aretha Franklin

We are seeing the first pictures of Jennifer Hudson as the legendary Aretha Franklin. Hudson will be portraying Franklin in the upcoming biopic Respect. 

The pictures were captured on Sunday as filming for the movie took place in New York City. Marlon Wayans was also seen in the photos. Wayans plays Franklin’s husband Ted White in the movie. Respect is due to be released in August 2020.

What other singers/performers would be great to portray a music legend?

See story here

