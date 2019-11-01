Apple Warns Users To Update Their Phones Or Lose Internet

Apple has sent out a warning to some iPhone and iPad users to update their software by Sunday or lose the ability to connect to the internet.

The affected Apple devices range from 2012 and earlier and need to be updated or you’ll lose iCloud, App Store, email, and web browsing capabilities.

The need to update these devices comes from the GPS time rollover issue which happens every 19 years.

So if you have an iPhone 5, 4, or cell-enabled iPad mini, iPad 2, or third-generation iPad we’re talking to you specifically. You’ve been warned.

Do you know of someone that needs to know this information? Do you keep up with the updates for your device?

See story here