CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Remembering John “Pops” Witherspoon: The ‘Boomerang’ Story

As we say rest in peace to everybody’s entertainment “Pops,” I can’t begin to tell you how much I enjoyed our talks.

In this particular Tutt Topic, John Witherspoon was visiting the Kiss Richmond studios were he spoke candidly about the creation of his character in the movie, Boomerang. His words just threw me.

Witherspoon was a comedic genius who could whip up a scene off the top of his head and make you ball up in laughter. Man, “you got to coordinate!”

R.I.P John Witherspoon

Bye Felisha: What You Never Knew About The Making Of ‘Friday’
5 photos

 

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

John “Pops” Witherspoon Throughout The Years [Exclusive Photos]
20 photos

Latest…

 

Boomerang , Interview , john witherspoon , Remembering John "Pops" Witherspoon: The "Boomerang" Story

Videos
Latest
John Witherspoon
Remembering John “Pops” Witherspoon: The ‘Boomerang’ Story
 4 hours ago
10.30.19
"The Secret Life of Pets 2" Premiere
Kevin Hart Shares Video Showing Recovery From Accident;…
 4 hours ago
10.30.19
Kelly Rowland attends the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell at 3LABS on November 10, 2018 in Culver City
Kelly Rowland Speaks About Destiny’s Child Reunion Rumors
 4 hours ago
10.30.19
Obama Criticizes Cancel Culture: ‘Casting Stones’ Is ‘Not…
 5 hours ago
10.30.19
10 items
Happy Birthday, Eva Marcille! Here Are 10 Times…
 5 hours ago
10.30.19
20 items
John “Pops” Witherspoon Throughout The Years [Exclusive Photos]
 13 hours ago
10.30.19
Legendary Comedian John “Pops” Witherspoon Passes Away At…
 14 hours ago
10.30.19
Behind The Scenes: Michaela Coel Leads Upcoming Show…
 22 hours ago
10.30.19
All The Times Tracee Ellis Ross’ Beautylicious Moments…
 22 hours ago
10.30.19
24 items
All The Looks That Shut Down The Runway…
 22 hours ago
10.30.19
Everything To Know About Brandon Gonzales, Suspected Killer…
 22 hours ago
10.30.19
10 items
Halloween 2019: Top 10 Celebrity Halloween Costumes in…
 23 hours ago
10.30.19
Lewk Of The Week: Iman Stuns In Vintage…
 1 day ago
10.30.19
Jill Scott, Usher and Alicia Keys Headline Tom…
 1 day ago
10.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close