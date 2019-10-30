Remembering John “Pops” Witherspoon: The ‘Boomerang’ Story

As we say rest in peace to everybody’s entertainment “Pops,” I can’t begin to tell you how much I enjoyed our talks.
In this particular Tutt Topic, John Witherspoon was visiting the Kiss Richmond studios were he spoke candidly about the creation of his character in the movie, Boomerang. His words just threw me.
Witherspoon was a comedic genius who could whip up a scene off the top of his head and make you ball up in laughter. Man, “you got to coordinate!”
R.I.P John Witherspoon
