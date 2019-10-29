CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Jill Scott, Usher and Alicia Keys Headline Tom Joyner Cruise 2020

Jill Scott

Source: PG / Splash

If you’re a fan of R&B music you’ve got a must-do for the spring. Mark March 28th-April 5th on your calendar.

Why?

It’s official! Jill Scott, Usher and Alicia Keys are headliners for The 2020 TOM JOYNER FOUNDATION FANTASTIC VOYAGE on the Carnival Magic. The cruise sets sail from Fort Lauderdale and hits an array of beautiful cities including, San Juan, PR, St. Maarten and St. Kitts.

Most important, the week-long party isn’t just a space to get things poppin’. The trip is also an annual fundraiser for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Find out more about Tom Joyner’s Fantastic Voyage 2020 here.

Jill Scott, Usher and Alicia Keys Headline Tom Joyner Cruise 2020  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
John Witherspoon
Remembering John “Pops” Witherspoon: The ‘Boomerang’ Story
 4 hours ago
10.30.19
"The Secret Life of Pets 2" Premiere
Kevin Hart Shares Video Showing Recovery From Accident;…
 4 hours ago
10.30.19
Kelly Rowland attends the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell at 3LABS on November 10, 2018 in Culver City
Kelly Rowland Speaks About Destiny’s Child Reunion Rumors
 4 hours ago
10.30.19
Obama Criticizes Cancel Culture: ‘Casting Stones’ Is ‘Not…
 5 hours ago
10.30.19
10 items
Happy Birthday, Eva Marcille! Here Are 10 Times…
 5 hours ago
10.30.19
20 items
John “Pops” Witherspoon Throughout The Years [Exclusive Photos]
 13 hours ago
10.30.19
Legendary Comedian John “Pops” Witherspoon Passes Away At…
 14 hours ago
10.30.19
Behind The Scenes: Michaela Coel Leads Upcoming Show…
 22 hours ago
10.30.19
All The Times Tracee Ellis Ross’ Beautylicious Moments…
 22 hours ago
10.30.19
24 items
All The Looks That Shut Down The Runway…
 22 hours ago
10.30.19
Everything To Know About Brandon Gonzales, Suspected Killer…
 22 hours ago
10.30.19
10 items
Halloween 2019: Top 10 Celebrity Halloween Costumes in…
 23 hours ago
10.30.19
Lewk Of The Week: Iman Stuns In Vintage…
 1 day ago
10.30.19
Jill Scott, Usher and Alicia Keys Headline Tom…
 1 day ago
10.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close